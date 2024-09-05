Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $162.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

