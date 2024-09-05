Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.93

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 89740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

