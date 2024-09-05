Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.93

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 89740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
