Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $74.76. 2,619,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

