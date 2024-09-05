Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 2.7% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 50,922 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $165.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $167.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

