Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.34. 1,314,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,858. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

