Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.40. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2,413 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

