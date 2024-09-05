Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 164,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 14,639,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,431,184. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

