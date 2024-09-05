Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Down 0.5%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $41.29. Approximately 9,103,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 18,392,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,532,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 24,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.