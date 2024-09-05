Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.58.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. 5,098,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,378,766. The company has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

