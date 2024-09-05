Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Up 4.9%

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 805,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,124,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Vestis Stock Up 11.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. Vestis’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vestis during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

