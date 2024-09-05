VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.97

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 93462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.