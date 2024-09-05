Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AIO opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

