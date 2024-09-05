Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NCV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

