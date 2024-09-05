Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $31.45

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.45, but opened at $32.18. Vital Farms shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 216,171 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,295,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,523 shares of company stock worth $4,257,777. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

