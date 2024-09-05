Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,795 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

