Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $69.47 million and $2.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00004386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008190 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,351.62 or 0.99975645 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,176,211.97288434 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.47822614 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $3,889,117.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

