Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 2,375,563 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,891,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $72,188,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $829,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 516,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

