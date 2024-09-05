Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.01 and last traded at $89.04. Approximately 1,218,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,351,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

