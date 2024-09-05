Wanchain Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $30.57 million and $1.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00038149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,224,145 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

