Wanchain Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.04 million and $1.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00038327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,224,544 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

