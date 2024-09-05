Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

ASO opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

