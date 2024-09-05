Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.43

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.43 and last traded at $125.05, with a volume of 2835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 154.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $8,794,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Welltower by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Welltower by 198.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

