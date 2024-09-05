Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Purchases $38,200.00 in Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,559.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Westrock Coffee Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $710.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.
Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Westrock Coffee’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.
