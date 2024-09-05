Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is Mad River Investors’ 3rd Largest Position

Mad River Investors reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 5.3% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 348,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

