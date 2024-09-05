Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 216,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSR

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.