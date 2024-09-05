Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:WSR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 216,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.48.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
