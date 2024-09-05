Whitestone REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 216,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSR

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.