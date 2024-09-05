Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.73.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTW opened at $294.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $201.03 and a one year high of $296.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.24.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $107,010,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $73,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.