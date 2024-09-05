WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 92.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,922,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 923,994 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth $5,748,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,003,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth $4,258,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the first quarter worth $3,840,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

