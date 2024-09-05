WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.45

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 47428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

