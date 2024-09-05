Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 595,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,941,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.