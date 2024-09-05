Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Natixis bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

