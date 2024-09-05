Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,268.00

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,268 ($16.67) and last traded at GBX 1,271.02 ($16.71), with a volume of 113050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,376 ($18.09).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,411.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,466.60.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,189.19%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

