Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Worley Price Performance
WYGPY remained flat at $11.00 on Thursday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531. Worley has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.
About Worley
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs to Watch as the U.S. Dollar Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.