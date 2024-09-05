Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Worley Price Performance

WYGPY remained flat at $11.00 on Thursday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531. Worley has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Get Worley alerts:

About Worley

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.