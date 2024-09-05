WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 749 ($9.85) and last traded at GBX 746.60 ($9.82). Approximately 3,319,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,611,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706.80 ($9.29).

Several brokerages recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 950 ($12.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 910 ($11.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 723.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 752.84. The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,929.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,526.32%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

