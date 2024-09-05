Wrapped Matic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.28 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $45.67 million and $28.28 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 123,967,693 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 118,645,286.05870523. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37668802 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3357 active market(s) with $29,451,045.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.