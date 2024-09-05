X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Down 1.3%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 386,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,295,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 111,032 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

