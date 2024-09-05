Xai One Day Volume Reaches $8.87 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Xai has a total market cap of $108.85 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xai has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,280,260,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 609,477,848 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,279,685,078.4932857 with 608,902,120.3864607 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.18111845 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $9,691,015.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

