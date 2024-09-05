XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.82.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.05. 1,569,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,002. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45. XPO has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after purchasing an additional 253,519 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in XPO by 151.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO by 8.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in XPO by 46.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 17,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

