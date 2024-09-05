XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.82.

NYSE:XPO traded down $12.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $4,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

