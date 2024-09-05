Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 2,182 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 2.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.87% of FOX worth $279,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FOX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 145,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

