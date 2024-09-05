Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $157,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 2,617,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

