Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $65.60. 1,418,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,938. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

