Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 10,854 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.52% of Armstrong World Industries worth $124,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,551,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after acquiring an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.78. 42,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average is $119.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.