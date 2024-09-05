Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 374,352 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,906,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 4.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $435,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,297,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $950,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

