YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.79 (NYSEARCA:ABNY)

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7947 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Shares of ABNY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 11,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

