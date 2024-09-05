YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT) to Issue $1.89 Dividend

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.8924 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88. YieldMax Short COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

