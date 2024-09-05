YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (DIPS) to Issue Dividend of $1.22 on September 9th

YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.2166 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,253. YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

