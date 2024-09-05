YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DIPS) Plans Dividend of $1.22

YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.2166 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 49,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,253. YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

