Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,580,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,230,843 shares.The stock last traded at $25.55 and had previously closed at $24.88.

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

