Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,582,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,971 shares of company stock worth $10,314,285. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

